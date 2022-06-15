The Full Moon In Sagittarius Is Encouraging You To Build Connections

“Yes,” we say when someone asks if we know what they mean, though we can’t be quite sure we do. It can feel easier, more amiable, to nod along with the story, to create intimacy through agreement. In many ways it works, in many ways, a body turns away, feels listened to and seen. But, in other ways, intimacy between two beings is deferred. One person feels listened to but is not understood, one person seems to be touching closeness but never finds it. In the cosmos, the full moon makes a square to Neptune, peeling the layers off a conversation that seems shrouded in what is unsaid — challenging us to admit what we don’t know, to ask more questions and assume less.