I Got Jumbo Twists For The First Time — & I’ve Never Felt More Confident

The expert tell us that professional jumbo twists can typically last up to a month or a month and a half, depending on how well you take care of them. Her tips for maintenance include wrapping your hair at night and treating your twists with TLC. "If you start noticing flyaways, take a hot wet cloth, lay it on the hair, and let it sit on the hair for 10 to 15 seconds, and you'll notice that those hairs tend to relax," Porsche advises. "When you sleep, try putting your twists into a topknot bun , which might be heavy but will ultimately be beneficial for your hair."