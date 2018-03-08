JL: Who did you ultimately write this book for?

JP: "Young women, obviously, because they’re still in their becoming, and celebrating these women is the surest way I know of to encourage more women like them. But I gave an early copy to my grandmother, too, and she seemed very moved to see the names of women she admired from earlier generations — Bella Abzug, the congresswoman from New York, for instance — and, I think, learn some new names as well. I hope some men pick up a copy, too. They could use it."