Who, exactly? For starters, the 100 extraordinary women spotlighted in The Little Book Of Feminist Saints by Julia Pierpont. Hitting bookshops — and your local Madewell store — today, the pint-sized picture book is a collection of spirited, one-page anecdotes on a diverse set of females (think artists, activists, scientists, and entertainers) that have broken down barriers and shattered glass ceilings. "I chose to focus on one thing that leapt out at me — a scene from their backstory that set them on their journey, a moment of exceptional strength," Pierpont says. Accompanied by colorful, captivating illustrations by Manjit Thapp , so good they belong in a gallery, it's the kind of read that will not only teach you a thing or two about history but which will also inspire you to become a changemaker. (As in, it's just what we need right now.)