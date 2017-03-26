This Spray Exfoliator Changed My Skin Care Game — But There's A Catch

After rinsing my face with a bit of warm water to exorcise the dead skin (ew, I know), I applied a coat of serum and moisturizer before heading to bed. The next day, I looked in the mirror to find my skin glowing and baby soft. I was so impressed that I tried the spray out on the back of my arms the next day just to test the product's versatility, and it worked perfectly — gently buffing off all signs of dead skin, totally pain-free.