This Spray Exfoliator Changed My Skin Care Game — But There's A Catch

Two terms I never thought I’d hear in a sentence together? ”Chemical exfoliator” and “spray on.” While anything in spray form does seem pretty convenient, exfoliating is too precise of an art for spritzing, right? Well, it turns out I was wrong.
Juice Beauty, an eco-friendly skin care brand, just launched its Stem Cellular Exfoliating Spray, which is made from fruit juice and naturally occurring antioxidants. Basically, it's meant to stage a total complexion refresh — without bombarding the skin with abrasive chemicals.
The brand launched in 2005 and has since been on the forefront of organic skin care offerings, but when I read that they'd developed a chemical exfoliator that could be spritzed on with the ease of a face mist, I knew I needed to take it for a spin.
One of the major selling points? This product is formulated with only 13 all-natural ingredients, all derived from plant cells, including lemon balm leaf, jojoba oil, aloe vera, and grapefruit. So I didn't feel too bad about liberally spritzing the product all over my forehead, cheeks, and neck.
The results were pretty damn amazing, even for someone who has had their fair share of exfoliation experiences. But first, here's the catch: Whatever you do, close your eyes and mouth as you spray, because this stuff does not taste good, and it can irritate the eyes pretty aggressively, which I learned that the hard way. Otherwise, the spray didn’t hurt, sting, or burn my skin.
After rinsing my face with a bit of warm water to exorcise the dead skin (ew, I know), I applied a coat of serum and moisturizer before heading to bed. The next day, I looked in the mirror to find my skin glowing and baby soft. I was so impressed that I tried the spray out on the back of my arms the next day just to test the product's versatility, and it worked perfectly — gently buffing off all signs of dead skin, totally pain-free.
A few days later, my skin was still reaping the velvety soft benefits of Juice's stem cellular spray. It ranks in one of the top exfoliators I've ever tried, physical or chemical, but since it does work quite well, I'd only recommend using this product on the face once a week or so.
After test driving this product for a few weeks, I only have one question: Juice Beauty, can you turn my entire skin care routine into a series of face mists? I will patiently await your reply.
