I’m A Journalist & This Is How I Spent $358 In A Week On Wellness

Reflection: My finances are my greatest stressor at the current moment, though I try my best to live with an abundance mindset when it comes to the recurring expenses that ultimately help my mental well being. There were some purchases I could have avoided this week, like ordering takeout on a day when I could have cooked at home because in a city like New York, inflation on luxuries like this is apparent. Paying the $78 for a clothing subscription really does feel like a part of my wellness routine since it helps me stay confident and give my evolving body grace. While sometimes it does feel like a cycle of financial stress impacting my mental health which leads me to have to pay for appointments or services that help me feel better, I find peace, however fleeting, knowing that one day I hopefully won’t deal with these stressors on a daily basis.