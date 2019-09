Orthorexia is a little-known condition. It's not currently recognized by the DSM-5 as a clinical diagnosis, but many suffer the symptoms: a fixation on purity, and a fear of foods that might derail that “perfection.” Those of us who have a tendency toward extremes in other areas are more susceptible to developing it — especially once we start cutting out entire food groups.I knew I needed professional help, and I started working with both a nutritionist and a therapist to deal with the physical and emotional aspects of orthorexia. During my recovery process, I learned that the “superhuman willpower” I'd exercised for so long is a typical eating-disorder warning sign. I was trying to control my life through food, and I believed I was worthy and powerful because I treated my body like a temple (which, to me, meant eating nothing but plants). Once I started to let go of that addiction to emptiness and purity, I started to live again. Slowly but surely, I made strides to get my life back.I dropped the vegan label shortly after I came to terms with my eating disorder, and that was one of the best things I could have done for myself. Now, I live a label-free life, and I find more power in that than I ever found in my plant-based fanaticism. Instead of food, I wake up thinking about life. I fill my time with great people and personal passions — like my blog , which is now all about balance. Sure, I have scary days around food. A lot of them. But, I am learning, and I am proud of that. I try to listen to my body, be kind to myself, and forgive. I eat when I'm hungry, and I don't eat when I'm not. If I feel like veggies, I have them. If I feel like driving 10 miles for the best cupcake in town, then you bet I'm going to do that. I've found so much freedom in doing this whole balance thing.And hey, for the first time in three years, I have stable blood sugar, and I'm not afraid to eat a piece of cake (full of white flour!) on my friends' birthdays. Heck, on my own birthday. I've come a long way, and that's a victory in itself.This article was originally published May 11, 2015.