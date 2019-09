I dropped the vegan label shortly after I came to terms with my eating disorder, and that was one of the best things I could have done for myself. Now, I live a label-free life, and I find more power in that than I ever found in my plant-based fanaticism. Instead of food, I wake up thinking about life. I fill my time with great people and personal passions — like my blog , which is now all about balance. Sure, I have scary days around food. A lot of them. But, I am learning, and I am proud of that. I try to listen to my body, be kind to myself, and forgive. I eat when I'm hungry, and I don't eat when I'm not. If I feel like veggies, I have them. If I feel like driving 10 miles for the best cupcake in town, then you bet I'm going to do that. I've found so much freedom in doing this whole balance thing.