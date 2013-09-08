Herve Leger has long been the king of club-worthy bandage dresses, and they've been cloned a million times by mall brands the world over. But Jonathan Simkhai's spring/summer 2014 collection takes the sexy staple and gives it a chic, much-needed update. There was one particularly appealing number in navy blue with a wrap-around cutout that caught our eye, and an even skimpier peach version that can only be described as drop-dead sexy, but as usual, Simkhai's designs highlight a variety of carefully structured shapes. It's that attention to technique that makes him one of the best young designers out there, in our book.
In this designer's circle of coolly minimalist, pattern-focused trends, the boxy tops and jackets that have dominated the runways don't always leave room for something more suited to a night out. Not that we mind — there are also some intentionally stiff, oversized pieces we'll definitely be rocking once this collection hits the racks. Simkhai's take on those multifaceted, tomboy-ish miniskirts that have been so prevalent lately is also a refreshing and slightly more grown-up way of interpreting the style. Oh, and if you're a fan of stripes, there are plenty of reasons to fall in love here! Hit the slideshow for the good stuff, photographed by our favorite super-Pinner Bonnie Tsang.