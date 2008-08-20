Sales of the Day: John Varvatos and Pixie Market

New York
John Varvatos Sample Sale
Gents, take advantage of John Varvatos' summer sample sale beginning this Thursday, August 21, through Saturday, August 23, where the designer's signature sportswear, classic suits, footwear, and accessories are up to 75% off. Items include his signature tailored suits (now $450), jeans (now $55), and boots (now $200), as well as select items for the ladies. Thursday and Friday, from 8 to 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, from 10 to 5 p.m. John Varvatos Sample Sale, 260 Fifth Avenue, (between 28th and 29th streets); no phone.
Los Angeles and Online
Pixie Market
Pixie Market's collection of indie clothing and accessories is now up to 50% off at their end-of-season sale. Find colorful clothing and accessories from Rojas, Maud, Maria Bonita Extra, and more, including a Paper Tiger colorblock dress (now $78) and a Maud black Lucien woven sandal (now $129). Pixie Market, 7950 West 3rd Street, (between South Fairfax and South Edinburgh avenues); 323-782-1718; and online at www.pixiemarket.com.
