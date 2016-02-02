Now that Joe Jonas has split from model Gigi Hadid, he’s officially back on the housing market. The singer recently rented a Hollywood Hills home that will have every design-lover fawning over it. The classic mid-century bachelor pad is right off Sunset Boulevard and is a three-bedroom, four-bathroom “retreat in the sky” — clocking in at over 3,000 square feet and sitting on an acre of land. It even comes complete with authentic 1960s touches, like a circular sofa and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Apparently, the singer decided to rent the home after relocating from a $2,600-per-night Airbnb near Los Angeles’ Runyon Canyon. But the impressive rental is no bargain, either — it's costing Jonas a staggering $40,000 a month. Why has Jonas decided to rent the property instead of purchasing? Well, not unlike in his personal life, he doesn't seem too keen on settling down. Check out the sprawling property, ahead.