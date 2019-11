Ah, brunch . The elusive pastime we all talk of partaking in but rarely ever sacrifice precious weekend sleep for. A working girl's catch-22. But when we do make it, it is oh-so-good. From scrumptious carb-filled eats to quality conversation (and mimosas aplenty), R29ers take brunch very seriously. Which means that our outfits must be equal parts laid-back, cool, and sophisticated to befit the occasion.