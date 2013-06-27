Jill Haber had worked in children's books her entire career until she left to pursue her true passion: luxurious purses that make even the simplest outfit elegant. And we're so glad she did. Pulling inspiration from vintage silhouettes, but sourcing some of the richest textiles around (ostrich leg, anyone?), it's clear Haber's got as much a knack for design as she did for publishing. In her debut collection, structured bags take compact shapes in emerald, burgundy, and smokey blue colors that pop against an evening look or dress up a daytime outfit. Meanwhile, versatile clutches have chain straps that can be tucked away or worn over the shoulder, too. Yes, these are definitely splurge items (we're talking in the $1000 range), but with a distinct throwback vibe and sleek edges, this offering of lust-worthy handbags are utterly timeless, and so worth it.
Click through for a peek at some of our favorite pieces from new New York bag designer Jill Haber.
Photos: Courtesy of Jill Haber