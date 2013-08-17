With designers from high-end to high street (cough, Zara!) taking their cues from Jil Sander's classic, schlubby-chic aesthetic, you'd almost expect the real McCoys to feel a little less special — but we're happy to report that's not the case.
Thick-knit cashmere sweaters, understated calfskin totes, chunky ribbed dresses, elegant wrap skirts — all done up in Jil Sander's new-signature palette of mustard and cool, dove gray. Click on to see what how the master of modern minimalism does it. This collection is the real thing, folks — even if our closets will have to settle for the imitators...