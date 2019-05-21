Jessie Paege Launches A Rainbow Tarte Palette For Pride Month

It's been almost one year since YouTuber and actress Jessie Paege released a two-part video coming out as bisexual to her 1.5 million subscribers. It was a public announcement she was nervous to make for months, but ultimately knew it could make an impact — both in her life and in the lives of her followers. "LGBTQ+ influencers were really a big part in helping me with my own confidence," Paege tells us in a phone interview. "To be able to do that for other people was something I only dreamed of. I know hearing one person's story can genuinely impact your own confidence within your identity."
Paege's video went on to garner 1.3 million views and thousands of positive comments from fans who connected with her story. The overwhelming support motivated the 20-year-old YouTuber to release more LGBQT+ video content in the following months, including "30 Ways To Come Out" and "Coming Out To My Mom." To give back to the community, she donated all ad proceeds from these videos to The Trevor Project, a national organization providing crisis intervention & suicide prevention services to LGBTQ+ young people under 25.
Today, Paege is taking her message to new audiences with her brand partnership with Tarte Cosmetics. She collaborated with the makeup brand to launch the Let It Rain-bow eyeshadow palette, which celebrates Pride Month. The brand is also supporting the community by donating $25k to The Trevor Project, regardless of palette sales.
The eyeshadow palette, which drops today, comes in both matte and shimmery rainbow colors — an ode to the LGBTQ+ flag. The palette is part of a set that also comes with a free travel size of Tarte's bestselling Lights, Camera, Lashes™ 4-in-1 Mascara.
Aside from the fun colors, Paege's favorite aspects of the palette are the motivational shade names, which include "Go For It," "You Can," and "Hustle." Although she created it specifically to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, the content creator loves how it can spread awareness and speak to everyone. "Whether you're an ally, love rainbows, or just love expressing yourself, those shades and shade names will still speak to you, which is what I really love," she says.
It's in these moments that Paege feels her voice is truly making a difference. "I wish I could've told my younger self that I'd be here right now," she says. "Seeing those positive comments makes everything worth it, builds up my strength, and reminds me that it's not me yelling out to an empty hallway. This is proof that living authentically is the way to do it."
