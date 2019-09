The Vital Thing Male Bosses STILL Don't Get

Since the piece went public, Bennett went on to write a book outlining the ways that women can more effectively make their voices heard in the workplace. Her go-to tip? Talking to the female coworkers around you to see if their experience of an office's under-the-radar misogyny jibes with your own. "All of us individually felt that we were facing what we thought was sexism, but we weren't quite sure. And so we were constantly asking ourselves, when we were isolated in our respective work environments, is this just me, or is this actually sexist?" she recalls. "And then when we came together and began describing the same, exact experiences, it allowed us to be like, okay this isn't just an individual problem — it's an institutional problem, and it's insidious."