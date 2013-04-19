Story from Designers

Jennifer Behr’s Statement Headgear May Make Kentucky Derby-Goers Jealous

Rachel Besser
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Unless it's the Kentucky Derby, statement pieces these days usually come by way of necklaces, earrings, a heel, or even an item of clothing. But, thanks to Jennifer Behr's new lookbook, we're happy to report that statement pieces for your 'do have made a comeback in a major, derby-less way.
Whether you're getting married, going to a music festival, or simply stepping out in a chic outfit, we're confident that this lookbook will give you tons of options to spice up any occasion. Looking for studs? You got 'em! Crystals? No problem! An antler headpiece? (No, that's not a typo.) Look no further! The collection of pretty headgear ranges from demure to damn, and our favorite looks are all ahead in the slides.

More from Designers

R29 Original Series