Pants and jacket. Blazer and trouser. These are the kind of matchy-matchy looks we know very, very well. But, for pre-fall, Jenni Kayne has released a small collection with some unexpected options to wear those familiar styles — but in different ways.
For the 18-look lineup, the Cali-bred designer created several examples of how to repeat patterns and colors within an outfit. Blazers mimic button-downs, skirts match vests, and coordinating pieces look just as good together as they do apart. There are a few clever takeaways from the latest collection, and we've gathered all of our favorites, ahead.