When you want a look that's crisp and movie-star classic, there's nothing like jeans and a white T-shirt. But as much as we love the super-clean combo, repeat it often enough, and it starts to read a little "I'm out of ideas." That's why, here, we've taken it upon ourselves to reinvent the pairing six ways, with vibes so vastly different no one will be the wiser.
The base for each outfit: a white T-shirt and a pair of Joe's Jeans, containing LYCRA® dualFx® technology to help the denim retain its shape for as long as you can come up with more ideas to style it. And given the week's worth of sartorial thought-starters we've put together ahead, the possibilities might just be endless.