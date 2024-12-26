Roll Up For Emotional Boot Camp! Your January Horoscope Is Here

What a time to be alive, cosmic beings! January 2025 is brimming with opportunities to deepen, reflect and recalibrate as we enter the heart of the new year. Venus’ entrance into Pisces on January 2 kicks things off, blanketing the cosmos in a dreamy, romantic glow that amplifies creativity and compassion. It’s the perfect energy to start the year with a focus on healing, connection and love.
However, it’s not all rainbows and poetry. Mars, the planet of action, remains retrograde in Leo until January 6 and continues its retrograde in Cancer until February 23, adding an undercurrent of sensitivity, moodiness and introspection to the month. Think of this as an emotional boot camp designed to help us build resilience.
The Cancer full moon on January 13 will be an emotional highlight. Since Cancer is the sign of nurturing and nostalgia, we’ll feel a powerful call to protect our hearts and prioritize self-care. But with Mars retrograde in the same sign, passive-aggressive behavior may rear its head, especially if unresolved emotions bubble to the surface. We should use this full moon passage to pause, reflect and lean into gentleness with ourselves and others.
Mercury, the planet of communication, enters Capricorn on January 8, sharpening our focus on new year objectives. While Mars retrograde might make our energy feel scattered, Mercury in Capricorn encourages us to organize, strategize and plan. It’s not about rushing ahead but making steady progress toward our goals. Conversations may take on a more serious tone but that’s a good thing — we’re less likely to waste time on fluff and more likely to speak with purpose.
The North Node’s epic shift into Pisces and the South Node’s shift into Virgo on January 11 marks a monumental turning point for the collective. For the next year and a half, we’ll be guided to embrace creativity, spirituality and surrender (Pisces vibes) while releasing the need for constant perfection and overanalysis (Virgo shadows). This nodal axis reminds us that life isn’t always about doing — it’s about being. Whether it’s letting go of unrealistic expectations or leaning into the flow, the Nodes are here to teach us balance.
Aquarius season begins on January 19 at 3 p.m. EST, shifting the focus from individual goals to collective ones. This energy amplifies innovation, originality and collaboration. Mercury’s entrance into Aquarius on the 27th will bring a boost of mental clarity, making us more solution-oriented and eager to connect with like-minded people. This is a time to think outside the box and reimagine what’s possible, both personally and globally.
The Aquarius new moon on January 29, followed by Uranus going direct in Taurus on January 30, wraps up the month with a burst of forward-thinking energy. This new moon offers a clean slate to envision how we want to show up in the world these next six months, particularly in areas tied to technology, community and progressive ideals.
Finally, with Uranus, Aquarius’ ruler, shifting direct, breakthroughs and surprises may abound, propelling us into uncharted territory. This month is a harmonious mix of tenderness, introspection and bold vision. It invites us to embrace our emotions while staying forward-focused.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, you’re in your feels this month thanks to your ruler Mars’ retrograde in Cancer in your sector of home and family. Chores, relationships and even random household annoyances could trigger frustration. The key? Take a deep breath and remember: Rome wasn’t built in a day.
The Cancer full moon on January 13 may bring a wave of nostalgia, urging you to reconnect with family or re-evaluate your living situation. Are you clinging to comfort zones that no longer serve you? Use this lunation to set boundaries and carve out emotional sanctuary.
As Mercury enters Capricorn on January 8, your focus sharpens on career objectives. Your new year goals become clearer and you’re ready to put in the work, even if progress feels slow with Mars retrograde. Keep chipping away and by mid-February, momentum will return.
Aquarius season, starting January 19, and the Aquarius new moon on the 29th activate your social sector. Collaborations, networking and community-building are in the spotlight. Don’t be afraid to lean on your circle — they’re rooting for your success. With Uranus’ shift direct on the 30th, expect a breakthrough in your vision for the future.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, Venus in Pisces infuses your sector of friendships with a dreamy, magical vibe this January. You’re feeling sentimental about your crew and might even reconnect with old pals. Let your heart lead but keep your expectations grounded.
The Cancer full moon on January 13 lights up your communication sector, bringing clarity to lingering misunderstandings. Been holding back your thoughts? Now’s the time to express them — just be mindful of your tone since Mars retrograde can stir up defensiveness.
As Mercury shifts into Capricorn on January 8, your desire for adventure and learning grows. You may feel called to pursue higher education, travel or explore spiritual studies. Take the time to research and plan; the post-shadow period of Mercury retrograde will ensure details don’t slip through the cracks. Aquarius season and the new moon on January 29 focus on your career ambitions. With Uranus shifting direct in your sign on the 30th, an unexpected opportunity could arise. Keep an open mind and trust your ability to adapt to changing circumstances.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, with Mars’ retrograde in Cancer lingering in your financial sector this January, you’re re-evaluating how you spend and save. Impulse purchases might feel tempting but this is a time to prioritize stability over short-term satisfaction.
The Cancer full moon on January 13 brings greater focus to your income and self-worth. Are you valuing yourself enough in your career and relationships? Reflect on what’s working and what needs a serious upgrade.
As your planetary ruler, Mercury, enters Capricorn on January 8, your attention turns to intimacy and deeper connections. This is a time to get real about what you want in love and life. The North Node’s shift into Pisces on January 11 will help you dream bigger about your professional path while releasing perfectionism.
By the Aquarius new moon on January 29, you’ll be ready to embrace a new chapter of expansion. Whether it’s travel, education or spiritual growth, the cosmos is encouraging you to leap into the unknown. Uranus’ shift direct on the 30th could shake things up in unexpected but exciting ways.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, Mars continuing its retrograde in your sign starting January 6 may lead to you feeling moody, reflective and perhaps a little irritable as 2025 begins. It’s okay to feel all the feels — just remember not to take them out on your loved ones. Keep a sense of humor amid the retrograde madness and you’ll soon see how it’s here to help, not harm you.
As Mercury enters your opposite sign of Capricorn on January 8, communication in your relationships becomes more grounded and practical. Whether it’s business or romance, you’ll feel ready to discuss long-term plans.
The Cancer full moon on January 13 is your annual opportunity for emotional renewal. Let yourself cry it out, scream into a pillow or journal your heart out. This lunation is about releasing pent-up energy and finding clarity in your personal goals. You may also celebrate a major milestone around this full moon week, so give yourself your flowers!
By the time Aquarius season and the new moon on January 29 arrive, your focus shifts to shared resources and intimacy. With Uranus direct on the 30th, financial breakthroughs or collaborative opportunities could surface. Lean into trust and let others support you.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, Venus in Pisces heightens your emotional depth as it activates your sector of intimacy and shared resources. You’re in the mood to merge, whether financially, emotionally or both. But remember, Mars’ continued retrograde in Cancer (activating your spirituality sector) starting January 6 may have you second-guessing what (or who) you’re putting your energy into. Trust your intuition as you reflect on what Mars has taught you during its time retrograde in your sign these past four weeks.
Mercury in Capricorn starting January 8 sharpens your focus on health and wellness. You’ll feel ready to create a sustainable routine as the month progresses. The Cancer full moon on January 13 encourages rest and reflection. It lights up your subconscious, revealing patterns you’re ready to release. Old fears or emotional baggage may resurface but this is your chance to let them go for good. Self-care is essential — pamper yourself and recharge your energy.
When Aquarius season begins on January 19, followed by the Aquarius new moon on January 29, your sector of partnerships takes center stage. This is an ideal time to set intentions for collaboration and deeper connection. With Uranus direct on the 30th, a surprising alliance may form at month’s end. If it feels right, go for it.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, the month of January begins with Venus in Pisces in your partnership sector, making your love life feel like a romantic movie. Whether single or coupled, this transit invites you to open your heart and embrace vulnerability. But with Mars retrograde in your friendship sector, some social dynamics may feel strained — don’t overanalyze, just take it one step at a time.
When Mercury enters Capricorn on January 8, creativity and fun become a focus. This is the perfect time to dive into hobbies or passion projects you’ve been putting off. The Cancer full moon on January 13 brings clarity to your social life, shining a light on which friendships are worth nurturing and which may need boundaries. Allow yourself to honor your connections while releasing any that feel one-sided or draining.
By the Aquarius new moon on January 29, your sector of wellness is activated. Set goals for your physical and mental health, and let Uranus’ shift direct on the 30th inspire fresh routines that feel aligned with your authentic self.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, January 2025 kicks off with Venus in Pisces lighting up your wellness sector, encouraging you to add a little magic to your daily routine. Whether it’s trying a new workout or creating a spa-like atmosphere at home, you’ll feel more in tune with your body and soul. Mars’ retrograde in your career sector, however, might have you questioning your next professional steps. Be patient with yourself.
Mercury in Capricorn starting January 8 encourages meaningful conversations with family or loved ones but you may initially resist having these convos due to Capricorn squaring off with your Libra nature. The Cancer full moon on January 13 further illuminates your sector of career and reputation. If you’ve been feeling stuck or unsure about your direction due to Mars’ retrograde in Cancer, this lunation offers partial clarity. Release the need to have it all figured out and focus on the progress you’ve already made these past six months.
You’ll feel more grounded as Aquarius season begins on January 19, followed by the Aquarius new moon on January 29, which activates your sector of creativity and romance. Uranus’ shift direct on the 30th could bring an unexpected spark or opportunity. Say yes to what excites you.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, as January begins, Venus in Pisces adds a dreamy quality to your love life and creativity. This transit activates your sector of true love and passion, making it an ideal time to connect with your inner artist or open your heart to romantic possibilities. But with your ruler, Mars, currently retrograde in Cancer, highlighting your sector of expansion, you might feel like your manifestations are taking their good old time to unfold. Use this time to reflect on and fine-tune your long-term goals without pressuring yourself to have it all figured out.
When Mercury enters Capricorn on January 8, your communication becomes sharper and more intentional. The Cancer full moon on January 13 inspires you to step outside your comfort zone. Whether it’s planning a trip, pursuing education or exploring a new belief system, this lunation asks you to embrace the unknown and take a leap of faith, even if you feel imposter syndrome kicking in. Trust that growth comes from taking risks, even small ones.
By the Aquarius new moon on January 29, your sector of home and roots takes the spotlight. Set intentions for creating a safe and nurturing environment, and let Uranus’ shift direct on the 30th bring unexpected clarity about what you really want from your closest relationships.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sagittarius, starting January 2, Venus in Pisces activates your sector of home and emotional foundations, making this a time to focus on creating a cozy and inspiring environment. You might feel extra sentimental about your roots or want to reconnect with family. Meanwhile, Mars retrograde in your intimacy sector may slow down deep connections. Don’t force things, let them unfold naturally.
Mercury in Capricorn starting January 8 sharpens your focus on income and investments. The Cancer full moon on January 13 highlights shared resources and financial matters. This is your chance to evaluate what’s working and what needs adjusting. Whether it’s merging finances with a partner or budgeting for long-term goals, use this lunation to get organized.
By the Aquarius new moon on January 29, your communication sector is buzzing with ideas. Set intentions for how you want to express yourself in the coming months, and let Uranus’ shift direct on the 30th spark unexpected collaborations or epiphanies.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, January begins with Venus entering Pisces on the 2nd, inspiring you to share your thoughts and feelings more openly as it lights up your communication sector. Whether it’s romantic or platonic, this is a great time to deepen your connections. Mars’ retrograde in your partnership sector, however, might stir up old tensions — be patient and give others the benefit of the doubt.
When Mercury enters your sign on January 8, you’ll feel more confident about your goals and decisions. The Cancer full moon on January 13 further illuminates your relationships. This lunation may reveal areas where you need to create better balance or boundaries, particularly since Mars is retrograde in your opposite sign of Cancer. Let go of any resentment or expectations and embrace the opportunity for healing mid-month.
The Aquarius new moon on January 29 shifts the focus to your financial sector, encouraging you to set bold intentions for abundance. With Uranus shifting direct on the 30th, a surprising creative or romantic opportunity may arise. Stay open to pleasant surprises and be ready to take the leap.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, as January begins, Venus’ transit in Pisces highlights your sector of finances and self-worth, encouraging you to reflect on how you value yourself and your resources. Mars continues its retrograde in Cancer starting January 6, stimulating your wellness sector, which may make it harder to stick to routines. Use this time to reassess what’s truly sustainable for your mental and physical health.
When Mercury enters Capricorn on January 8, your intuition becomes sharper, helping you navigate the subtle undercurrents of life. The Cancer full moon on January 13 brings greater attention to your daily habits and work-life balance. If you’ve been feeling overwhelmed, this lunation asks you to simplify and prioritize self-care. Let go of perfectionism and focus on what truly matters.
By the time your annual Aquarius new moon strikes on January 29, you’ll feel ready to set personal intentions for the year ahead. Your ruler, Uranus, ends its retrograde in Taurus on the 30th, sparking innovative ideas that can redefine your family dynamics and domestic priorities. Embrace the unexpected as January comes to an end.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, starting January 2 Venus, the planet of love, is in your sign, meaning it’s your time to shine! This transit amplifies your charm, creativity and romantic allure, making you even more irresistible than usual. With Mars retrograde in your sector of passion and creativity, however, you may feel moments of self-doubt. Use this period to refine your artistic or romantic goals.
When Mercury enters Capricorn on January 8, your social circle becomes a focus. The Cancer full moon on January 13 lights up your sector of true love and self-expression. This lunation may inspire a breakthrough in your creative or romantic life. Whether it’s confessing your feelings or sharing a long-hidden talent, don’t hold back. You may reap the benefits of the seeds you planted six months ago, during the Cancer new moon.
By the Aquarius new moon on January 29, your subconscious sector is buzzing with inspiration. Set intentions for emotional healing and spiritual growth, and let Uranus’ shift direct on the 30th bring surprising insights or resolutions to lingering questions.
