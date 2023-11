This Is The Only Foundation I’ve Used For A Decade — & My Skin Looks Better Than It Did At 25

However, since oil control is such a pressing issue for yours truly (and anyone who wants to look at me without being blinded by the glare coming off my skin), I generally pair the foundation with the brand's Smooth Affair Mattifying Face Primer , to which I am equally indebted. The primer, while being significantly more liquidy than others I've tried, is simply the best one I've ever used. It's truly the only primer I've ever found that keeps my foundation in place, no matter what I throw at it — including, but not limited to, rain, eyeglasses that constantly fall down the bridge of my nose, and slices of pizza so large that they simultaneously touch both of my cheeks and my mouth as I consume them. The only caveat I might give to anyone thinking of buying this primer, however, is that it must be dry — and I mean completely dry — before you apply makeup over it. Otherwise, you may experience a kind of pilling effect, as I have in the past.