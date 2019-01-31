Throughout the documentary, Broberg (who now goes by Jan Broberg Felt) explains how the man, Robert "B" Berchtold, abducted her twice in the 1970s (once when she was 12 and again when she was 14) and brainwashed her to believe that she was part of a top-secret alien mission which required her to carry his child. If they didn't carry out the mission, Berchtold said, the entire alien population, as well as she and members of her family, would be killed. For years, she believed her abuser and did everything she could — ran away, distanced herself emotionally from her family, and defended Berchtold to the authorities — to keep him happy. It wasn't until she was older that she realized she'd been emotionally and sexually abused for years and decided to take action against predators — and to take back control of her own life.