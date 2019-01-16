What was it like realizing that you’d be going to be going to all the places, all over the world, by yourself as a young woman?

Well, so I’m not so young, I’m 40. I really do think there is a difference — I’m sort of on the cusp of being at an age where I don’t get harassed as much. I still get harassed. But I think younger women face it more. The longest stint I ever did anywhere was in Italy when I was 19, and that was just… a lot. Solo travel is hard. I know that I get a different reaction going around by myself than I think a man would. I was going through the South of the US and every single woman that I talked to would be like, “okay, be safe!” at the end of it. It’s something that people say. It was just sort of a thing, but it’s a thing that people say to women, especially in the South.