There's a kind of vulnerability that you have as a woman travelling on your own, especially with, you know, not knowing where you're going. And I didn't know where I was going for, like, 100% of the trip. It was always sort of landing in a strange place and not being able to figure things out. I really didn't actually have moments where I sort of felt like there was a human presence around me that I was worried; I started getting that feeling when I just landed in new city and I didn't have my plan for how I was getting from the airport or the train station to my hotel. There came a point when my phone stopped working really well and so to not be able to have maps or the ability to call a service or any of that stuff started getting on my nerves. I started paying a lot of money to do whatever I could to get that problem to go away.