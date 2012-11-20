There are those among us who wear boots and heels inside the house, and those who would never dream of it. There seems to be almost no middle ground, but for those in the latter category, house slippers are as important a piece of loungewear as a good robe.
And the slipper of choice for those who sip brandy in their silk separates before bedtime? Jacques Levine.
The brand has been expertly crafting house slippers for 75 years now, and Rachel Comey has recently lent it her design prowess for a limited-edition collection of house slippers. Trust: These are definitely an upgrade to those puffy pairs Snooki is shelling. Available in metallic leather, soft corals, and quilted stitching, these slippers will help you live like the cast Dynasty (with or without your own estate). There are four Rachel Comey for Jacques Levine styles available and will be on offer online for $140.
Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Comey