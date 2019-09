The Real Reason Your Stretch Marks Are So Damn Itchy

If you're a person who loves and embraces your stretch marks , then the itch is natural and nothing to worry about. But if the fact that they're growing concerns you, there are things you can do to help them fade — especially during this phase when they're still young and easier to treat. Dr. Marmur recommends Bio Oil , while aesthetician Jodi Shays of Queen Bee Salon & Spa says that vitamin E oils and even shea butter can be incredibly helpful as well. Just whatever you do, don't scratch.