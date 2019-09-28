4:05 p.m. — I get home and feed M. (thank goodness his food delivery came on time today). Once the pup is fed, I call my mom. We chat about what we're going to do for my dad's birthday, which is early November. Our tradition is to get floor tickets to a Mavs game — last year, we saw Lebron in action and he really is that dude. I've been scoping games, but floor seats for the game against the Lakers start at $2,300, which I can't justify. We end our convo still not knowing what to get dad. I then chill on the couch and finish Shari Lapena's novel, A Stranger in the House. So sad the book has come to an end.