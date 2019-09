This Funny Gadget Completely Changed My Cleaning Routine

Growing up, my parents always assigned vacuuming and mopping as my spring cleaning tasks . I'm a slow mover by nature — even a simple chore like washing the dishes takes me ages to complete — so you can imagine how long it took me to get through our entire home. After moving out on my own , I avoided this chore as much as possible. "Out of sight, out of mind" was my cleaning mantra. I picked up hairballs and dust bunnies from my wooden floors with a napkin whenever I'd find one, and pretended anything I couldn't spot with my naked eye didn't exist. The only time for a deep floor scrubbing was when I moved in and out of a place.