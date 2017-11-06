This Funny Gadget Completely Changed My Cleaning Routine

The iRobot Roomba 980 model doesn't come cheap: It retails at $899.99. That's a pricey investment for any household product. However, it does have an impressive battery life and does a good job giving your carpet and floors a deep-level cleaning with low-level of supervision. In my dream world, I'd love to just be able to leave for the day and come home to a clean apartment, but the technology isn't quite there. Though I much prefer climbing off my couch every once in a while to empty the Roomba's dust bin than actually doing the vacuuming myself.