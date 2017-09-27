Plaid sweaters, tan boots with red laces, and knit beanies are the things great fall road trip photos are made of. But to be able to take those photos and fully enjoy the experience, you'll need some tech essentials first.
While many newer cars come packed with every tech upgrade imaginable — charging ports at every seat, 360 cameras, and WiFi — your friend's car or the one you rent might not. In that case, it's worth investing in a few key accessories that you can take from one rental to another for all your year's road tripping adventures.
One thing that's worth thinking about as you look at rental cars: If you don't drive a lot, you may want to look at cars with parking assist tools, suggests Ryan Gillenwater, Ford's Expedition Marketing Manager. That way, you'll have the help you need without having to worry about unwanted scratches or bumps.
Ahead, seven essentials to consider buying before you hop in the car and head off in search of fall foliage.