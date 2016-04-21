It turned out, after three years of trying to convince someone to join my tribe, I’d turned around and realized that Evangelical Christianity wasn’t my tribe anymore. The distancing process — or "backsliding," as it’s called — had started years ago, while I traveled around the world as a missionary and met Christians who believed in things like evolution and the Clintons. But it was Adam who gave me the final push to make that mental shift. Being challenged to examine my beliefs and distinguish religious culture from theological creed had fundamentally altered me. I no longer felt comfortable calling myself an Evangelical. All of my life, I had been told that I couldn’t be a Christian without believing X,Y, and Z, but for the first time, I felt like maybe there was another way. Maybe I could be Christian and not doom everyone else to hell. The feeling was both liberating and terrifying.



With the world unbound by the strict theological boundaries I had trusted for so long, I was free to think again about all the things that Adam had been trying so patiently to tell me — that our values weren’t really that different, that we had more in common than I had thought. I began to see that, despite all of my preaching about compassion and understanding, I had basically discounted everything Adam had said for three years.



I’d nodded my head and made small concessions, but I had committed a cardinal relationship sin: I had failed to compromise. Sure, my former beliefs about eternal salvation had sunk a few nails into the coffin, but the true blow that killed my relationship was my inability to accept that I didn’t have all the answers.



This revelation came just when I found out that Adam had begun dating the woman he’d had a crush on all throughout high school. But just as he had put his pride and pragmatism aside after our first breakup, when he’d asked me to give our relationship a "try," I couldn’t let it go. So, I convinced him to meet me for drink. I was so nervous and I shook so violently that I nearly fell off my barstool. I knew what I had to do — and I knew I was going to fail miserably.



I told him I had been wrong, that I still loved him, that I didn’t expect anything, and that I was sure he would be happier with someone who was more like him, but I wouldn’t be able to live with myself if I didn’t let him know that, after three-and-a-half years, I’d finally heard him. And sure enough, he looked me in eyes and told me that he had moved on, but he still loved me.



Today marks 528 days since I said those words. Adam and I have since gotten back together and we now live far away from where our relationship started, both physically and emotionally. It took a couple of months of long emails and disbelieving looks from Adam, but eventually, I was able to convince him that the new, more inclusive Christian faith I had found did not exclude him; and actually, when I had scraped away all the religious bullshit I’d been fed, the person who best exemplified the kind of partner I wanted to be with was him.



Getting back together also meant coming out to my parents about my new outlook on Christianity. Their initial response to this was to tell me that I was no longer one of them and that our relationship would fail. Their second response was to ask when we’d be getting married. Classic.



Even though Adam and I have now found common ground, that doesn’t mean our old problems are gone. I still get sideways glances over my need to do something meaningful on a Sunday morning or when I worry about how much we will let our future kids go to church with grandma and grandpa. We are still working towards taking a step forward and hope to get married soon — a fact that I have to continually relay to all of my friends and family back home.



While Adam and I are communicating more and doing our best to respect each other’s needs, the tension will never fully dissipate. Our differences still exist and will continue to shape the life we are building together. But we persevere, because what we gain from being together is greater than what we sacrifice by being apart.



In the end, the doctor-to-be was right again. For us, faith was a matter of semantics.

