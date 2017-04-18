Creating your personally curated #fitfam on Instagram can be kind of a mixed bag. When you follow a bunch of Insta-famous trainers, on the one hand, you get workout inspiration every time you mindlessly scroll through your feed. But on the other hand, it can sometimes feel like you need a million followers — or a million bucks' worth of fancy gear — to be legit at the gym. Not so!
The truth is, when you really look at what those trainers use to take their own workouts from good to great, you'll notice that the vast majority of their favorite stuff is simple, inexpensive, and easy to buy for yourself. (You certainly don't have to buy anything to get a great workout, but sometimes that little boost is just what you need to get a bit more excited about fitness.) And remember, these women are legit trainers, athletes, and entrepreneurs. That means they work hard — and their days are unbelievably busy. So you know their go-to products are very much sweat-tested.
We've collected a few workout tools and post-exercise pick-me-ups from our favorite Instagram fitness experts. Continue on for a peek inside their gym bags.