Tomorrow is Valentine's Day, which means Instagram will undoubtedly fill with declarations of love, flower bouquets, and photo carousels dedicated to "my person." But regardless of whether or not you're partaking, V-Day is also the perfect occasion to find some good lighting, slap on a heart-themed Instagram Story filter, and let those DMs roll in.
Fortunately for us, this year there are Valentine-themed Instagram Story filters aplenty — and we rounded up the cutest ones ahead. Whether you're a Valentine's Day stan or not, these heart-inspired filters are sure to be the new freckle filter.
To try one of them yourself, you can either click on an Instagram Story that features it or go to the creator's Instagram profile directly. From there, swipe left next to the creator's photo grid to find all of the filters they have created, which will appear beneath the smiley face icon. Insert: *heart eye emoji.*