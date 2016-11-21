It’s a lesson for the Instagram age: just because something appears lust-worthy in photos doesn’t necessarily mean it will look that way in real life. Trust us, that green super-juice tastes much worse off the screen. And those power brows? They may lose a bit of their status once stripped of studio lighting. The truth is, the very beauty looks that spike the most likes on Instagram don't always translate to real life.
And it's not just about filters. “When we do makeup for a photo, we’re doing it for aspirational purposes. We make everything a little more exaggerated so people feel inspired,” says Hung Vanngo, a makeup artist who works with Lily Aldridge, Selena Gomez, and Kate Bosworth. “In real life you always need to take it down a notch.” As one hair colorist pointed out on her IG account, other looks require salon-level styling that most of us simply don’t have the time or money to maintain. So how can we get our glam on in a way that works in selfies and on the street? We talked to a few beauty pros for tips.