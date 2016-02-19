Maybe you think you’re too slow to be a runner. Or too fat. Or your legs are too short. Well, forget all that. As these runners prove, there is no such thing as a “real” runner’s body — nor is there a certain speed or distance requirement for joining the tribe.
As a sport, running has a reputation for requiring a certain tolerance for intensity, even masochism. But despite its exclusionary past (did you know that the first woman to run the Boston Marathon in 1967 was almost pushed off the road mid-race?), running is truly one of the most accessible forms of exercise in existence and the community of runners are far more welcoming than they might seem.
Don't quite believe us? These nine badass women prove that running can be whatever you want it to be, and there’s not just one "type"of person that sums up this sport. Whether you’re thinking of running your first mile or training for your 10th marathon, get to know these women offering a major boost of inspiration across the internet.