Runway shows. Cool-girl influencers. Flashy parties. To most, the fashion industry seems like a fantasy world. But despite what the fashion week snaps filling your feed this month might have you believe, it's still facing some serious (usually swept under the rug) issues. They run the gamut from a lack of diversity in campaigns to major gender inequalities; last year, we reported that less than a third of the 92 shows in Paris had women at the helm. The silver lining? Thanks to a group of emerging, mission-driven female designers, the industry's infamous exclusivity — from who can call the shots to who can wear its clothes — is becoming a thing of the past.