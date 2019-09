The Ace Products One London Makeup Artist Swears By

YouTube mania has swept the world, making celebrities and gurus out of ordinary people filming vlogs and tutorials from their bedrooms. But sometime before the new wave of social media influencers and DIY video creators existed, there was Pixiwoo , the makeup-artist sister duo who set up their channel way back in 2008. Unlike many of the savvy young people who have made a massive success out of their accessible and non-expert approach to beauty, Sam Chapman , one half of the pair, is actually a trained makeup artist who was formerly part of the MAC Pro team. She and her sister, Nicola, have also launched an international line of affordable, cruelty-free, cult makeup brushes . (And it's worth noting that they're also kind of makeup royalty: Their aunt was a London makeup artist who worked with David Bowie and Princess Diana.)If you're ever in need of quick and easy tips on how to apply your makeup or the best products to use, Sam and Nicola are your women — and the 2 million other people who subscribe to their channel clearly concur.We asked Sam to share her makeup routine, go-to products, and beauty icons. Get your notepads ready..."When I'm in a hurry, I use cream products as they're quick and there is less margin for error. Estée Lauder EE cream for an instant speedy, healthy glow, Daniel Sandler Watercolour Blush on the cheeks, a coat of mascara, and Burt's Bees lip balm . That's it!""I'm constantly on the lookout for the foundation that's going to make me look 10 years younger. Strangely, it still eludes me. My current favorite is Guerlain Parure Gold [unavailable in the U.S., but try Guerlain Parure de Lumiere for a similar finish]. It's great coverage without looking mask-like and applies beautifully.""I'm incredibly low-maintenance with my hair. I don't have tons of free time for complex styles, and I hate my hair to feel heavy or sticky with products. The only styling products I use are Aussie and Colab Dry Shampoo . The formulation is great for refreshing slightly tired hair, and the fragrances are gorgeous."