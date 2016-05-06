YouTube mania has swept the world, making celebrities and gurus out of ordinary people filming vlogs and tutorials from their front rooms. But some time before the new wave of social media influencers and DIY video makers existed, there was Pixiwoo, the makeup artist sister duo who set up their channel way back in 2008. Unlike many of the savvy young girls who have made a massive success from their accessible and non-expert approach to beauty, Sam Chapman is actually a trained makeup artist who was formerly part of the MAC Pro team and has since launched an international line of affordable, cruelty-free makeup brushes which swiftly became cult.
If you're ever in need for quick and easy tips on how to apply your makeup or the best products to use, Sam Chapman and her sister Nicola are your women – the 2 million other people who subscribe to their channel clearly concur. Word of warning: earmark at least an hour as you'll be sucked into a beauty blackhole before you know it.
We asked Sam, one of the biggest names in the beauty blogging business, to share her makeup routine, go-to products and beauty icons. Notepad at the ready...
If you had just 5 minutes to get ready what would you do/use?
When I'm in a hurry I use cream products as they're quick and there is less margin for error – Estée Lauder EE cream for an instant speedy healthy glow, Daniel Sandler watercolour blush on cheeks, a coat of mascara and Burts Bees lip balm and that's it!
Favourite foundation and why?
I'm on the constant look out for the foundation that's going to make me look 10 years younger. Strangely, it still eludes me. My current favourite is Guerlain Parure Gold (unavailable in the U.S. but try Guerlain Parure de Lumiere for a similar finish). It's great coverage without looking mask like and applies beautifully.
What's your hair routine and what are your favourite hair products?
I'm incredibly low maintenance with my hair. I don't have tons of free time for complex styles and I hate my hair to feel heavy or sticky with products. The only styling products I use are Aussie and Colab Dry Shampoo. The formulation is great for refreshing slightly tired hair and the fragrances are gorgeous.
What’s the one product you reach for to take you from day to night?
NARS Audacious lipsticks in a bright berry shade. I'm currently obsessing over Janet. The texture of these lipstick is among the best I've come across.
Do you contour and if so what do you use?
No. I think contouring makes me look older and often overly made up, so more often than not I just use a bronzer to add some warmth.
Can you remember the first beauty product you bought in your teens?
It was Rimmel Heather Shimmer Lipstick. It was the nineties nude.
What’s the one product that you have re-purchased the most over the years?
MAC face & body and YSL Volume Effect.
What’s the most expensive, luxury beauty product you own?
Sisley global anti age moisturizer.
What’s your most trusty highstreet makeup product?
There are so many great ones. I love the Revlon Colorstay lipsticks, Maybelline Dream Satin Liquid foundation (unavailable in the US but try the Maybelline Dream Liquid Mousse foundation for similar coverage) and the L'Oreal brow gels.
Can you remember your worst beauty faux pas?
The nineties! Trying to emulate the nude thing but using brown everything. I think I was wearing MAC Paramount lipstick *facepalm*
Favourite mascara and why?
YSL Volume Effet. Massive massive voluminous lashes. I love lashes.
Who are your beauty icons?
Kate Moss, Diana Ross, Joan Collins, Jean Harlow
Which is the one, transformative beauty product that makes you feel your best?
Eucerin Urea body moisturizer. It makes your skin look like plastic. Amazing on legs and arms when wearing summer clothes.
What's your favourite beauty trend/look for SS16?
I'm all about pared back makeup. I love to see skin. This summer season I'm going to dispense with foundation all together and go bare faced. Also, I feel like the full on makeup trend of the last few years is looking pretty tired.
Follow Sam on Instagram @pixiwoos
