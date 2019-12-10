Welcome to Extra Gifted, our hub for all of 2019's superlatively superior presents worthy of a moment in the spotlight. We’ll unveil a new pick every day in December, so watch this space for the best of the best in giftitude to suit every price point and person on your list (even if that person is you).
No other time during the calendar year separates the Type As from the Type Bs more than the holidays. One group has already shopped from their meticulously updated spreadsheets of gift ideas created in July and is now spending the month color-swatching wrapping paper. The other...hasn't even realized it's December yet.
For those who fall in the latter category, Infinitely LOFT — the fashion brand's rental subscription service — offers a unique, personal, and, perhaps most urgently, last-minute-friendly gifting option that doesn't read "I neglected to think about you until I got a notification about your Chrismukkah party yesterday." Simply choose a one-, two-, or three-month subscription length — during which your recipient will have access to an endless LOFT wardrobe with options to suit any style in Plus, Petite, Maternity, and Tall sizing — and the brand takes care of the rest with a redemption code sent via email.
Easy and efficient — what more could you ask for in an eleventh-hour present? Click through below to learn more.
