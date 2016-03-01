If you ask us, there are two kinds of weddings: ones that follow trends and ones that set them. So when we see a ceremony devoid of all the cliché Pinterest ideas — we get pretty (okay, very!) excited.
Enter San Francisco couple Jacy Ceccarelli and John Keddie, who really reinvented the wheel when it came to decor at their recent nuptials. Working with Ashley Smith of Buzzworthy Events, the two designers and founders of Buy Me Brunch ditched the barn in lieu of a warehouse, swapped the florals for palm fronds, and even ended the night with an underground rave.
"Our wedding was a big, bad party," Ceccarelli tells us. "We are lucky enough to have a large community of friends in the Bay Area and the venue allowed us invite 250 guests. Throughout the day and night, we utilized both indoor and outdoor spaces at our venue and tried to create a flow for our guests that let them experience unique spaces within the warehouse. It is really such a rad spot and we were able to design different experiences in each location."
Every element of their big day was so unique — from the geometric altar to the smoke bombs. Get ready for 25 snaps that will seriously make you wish you'd been invited to this super-fun wedding.