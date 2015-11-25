The holidays are nothing if not indulgent. The halls are decked, the eggnog is spiked, and we've never made so many meals out of bite-sized hors d'oeuvres. We don our glitziest party dresses and wear a little more glitter than usual. We also run around like crazy, trying to make an appearance at every party, shop for gifts, and somehow put pressure on ourselves to make changes for the year ahead. But when was the last time you stopped to take a break just for, well, you?
This year, instead of drowning in checklists, we're resolving to take a festive time-out. That means setting aside a few nights in December to indulge in some of our own little luxuries. We're not saying it has to be extravagant — sometimes, you just need to kick back in a cozy robe, slap on a face mask, and whip up a holiday-themed dessert. Here, find 11 of our favorite ways to treat yourself this season — from battery-powered heated slippers to an XL bottle of Viva La Juicy perfume. If you're going to splurge on everyone else for the holidays, there's no reason to skimp on yourself.
