Story from Dedicated Feature

How To Wear Your Indoor Clothes Outside — Without Anyone Noticing

Andrea Cheng
When you’ve spent a large majority of the year indoors, reacquainting yourself with your kitchen and creating a semi-permanent indent on your couch, it takes a bit more time and energy to piece together an outfit for when you do eventually venture outside (especially in the winter). The solution in this case: Get yourself a wardrobe that does both — a set of base layers that can seamlessly transition from your comfortable, everyday WFH uniform to a properly attired outfit for the world beyond the confines of your home. 
Such incredible versatility is, coincidentally enough, what Cuddl Duds has staked its reputation on with its beloved repertoire of stretchy thermals, ribbed henleys, soft-to-the-touch turtlenecks, and fleece leggings. As proof, we took Cuddl Duds’ layers and, with a few key add-ons, transformed them to suit whatever activity your day might hold — whether that’s a leisurely bike ride, a dinner outdoors, a trip to the farmers’ market, or a walk with your dog. At the core, it’ll feel like you never left your couch — and if that’s not a bit of sartorial magic, then we don't know what is. 
Advertisement
For home: Coordinate fleece leggings with a soft crew in the same neutral shade — a less bulky version of sweats — for a streamlined look. 
For outside: Break up the gray with a striped top (thumbholes make it even easier for layering) and shrug on a shearling-lined denim jacket for an extra layer against chilly breezes — necessary when you’re freezing because your dog is taking her sweet time sniffing trees. 
shop 7 products
Cuddl Duds
Women's Cuddl Duds® Fleece Wear Long Sleev...
$30.00
Cuddl Duds
Women's Cuddl Duds® Soft Knit Crewneck Top
$34.00
Cuddl Duds
Women's Cuddl Duds® Fleece Wear Stretch Le...
$30.00
Cuddl Duds
Women's Cuddl Duds® Lined Stretch Fabric G...
$34.00
Cuddl Duds
Women's Cuddl Duds® 3-pack Everyday Crew S...
$16.00
Levi's
Men's Levi's® Sherpa-lined Trucker Jacket
$98.00
New Balance
New Balance® 311 V2 Women's Sneakers
$64.99
For home: Black leggings are not only comfortable and stain-proof (in that you can’t actually see any stains), but they also work with just about any top, including a super-soft (and chic) black turtleneck. 
For outside: Let’s say you lost track of time and you only have a few minutes before you're meeting friends at an outdoor restaurant for dinner. Your outfit will take all of 30 seconds to put together: Slip on another layer (a teal for a pop of color) and a midi-length skirt, and throw on a coat and boots. Done.
shop 6 products
Cuddl Duds
Women's Cuddl Duds® Softwear Long Sleeve T...
$34.00
Cuddl Duds
Women's Cuddl Duds® Softwear Crewneck Top
$34.00
Cuddl Duds
Women's Cuddl Duds® Fluffy Fingerless Gloves
$30.00
Elizabeth and James
Women's Elizabeth And James A-line Midi Skirt
$50.00
Nine West
Women's Nine West Double Breasted Teddy Coat
$98.00
Nine West
Nine West Piercy Women's Combat Boots
$79.99
For home: Enduring winter feels rather impossible without a stockpile of thermals, like these stretchy waffle-knit ones that will keep you warm when your radiator has malfunctioned once again.
For outside: If you’re one of those who likes her pick of produce at the farmers’ market, it also means waking up at the break of dawn when it’s unbearably cold. Add a turtleneck underneath your thermal, slip on a pair of jeans, bring one more layer (just in case), and you’re set.  
shop 6 products
Cuddl Duds
Women's Cuddl Duds® Softwear Long Sleeve T...
$34.00
Cuddl Duds
Women's Cuddl Duds® Stretch Thermal Long S...
$32.00
Cuddl Duds
Women's Cuddl Duds® Stretch Thermal Leggings
$32.00
sonoma goods for life
Women's Now + Gen By Sonoma Goods For Life...
$50.00
SO
Juniors' So® High Rise Distressed Mom Jean
$44.00
sonoma goods for life
Sonoma Goods For Life® Tigerfish Women's A...
$69.99
For home: A black pair of leggings + a soft crewneck long-sleeve tee = your standard work-from-home, lounge-on-the-couch uniform (and let’s be honest, pajamas, too). 
Advertisement
For outside: A casual bike ride means not having to make the effort to change into actual workout wear, which makes this outfit the very definition of athleisure. Layer on a ribbed henley with thumbholes (which doubles as fingerless gloves) and a puffer vest, and finish your look with the softest pom beanie and sneakers. 
shop 6 products
Cuddl Duds
Women's Cuddl Duds® Softwear Crewneck Top
$34.00
Cuddl Duds
Women's Cuddl Duds® Softwear With Stretch ...
$34.00
Cuddl Duds
Women's Cuddl Duds® Softwear Stretch Leggings
$34.00
Cuddl Duds
Women's Cuddl Duds® Knit Ombre Cuffed Pom Hat
$28.00
SO
Juniors' So® Puffer Vest
$50.00
Nike
Nike Air Max Infinity Women's Sneakers
$100.00
Advertisement
How To Build 4 Winter Outfits With Base Layers
Dedicated FeatureFashionThe Latest
written by Andrea Cheng
Photographed by Marley Rizzuti; Styled by Jamie Frankel; Set Design by Colin Lytton; Hair &amp; Makeup by Roy Liu; Modeled by Erin at Muse; Modeled by Jessica at Women 360 Management

More from Fashion

R29 Original Series