Indie Lee's self-titled beauty brand is one of those little companies with a big heart. After surviving a life-threatening brain tumor likely caused by environmental toxins, Lee decided to devote herself to making all-natural skin care products that are both body-safe and earth-safe. But, make no mistake: This isn't some free-spirited kitchen experiment with flowers and mud from someone's yard. Indie Lee's products are the real deal, and I'm kind of obsessed with them. Her blemish treatments are just about the only OTC products that actually kick my zits to the curb, and her body oils make me feel like the most pampered poodle in town. So, when I heard she was coming out with a couple of new products for fall, I was all over it. Thoroughly.