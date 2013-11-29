Ski bunnies (and ski-lodge hot-toddy fans, alike), meet your sartorial match in Illesteva's latest sunglass delivery, the Mountain Collection. Whether you plan to shred the slopes, tube down mountainsides, or make snow angels, the newest set of rainbow-lensed shades make for the perfect accessories for warm, puffy jackets or statement-making coats. Yes, we have an excuse to wear them every day.
The white Leonard II Havana frames are a sleek, modern cat-eye available in three saturated hues. Forget rose-colored — Illesteva serves up orange, green, and blue lenses for the chilliest months of the year. Plus, taking cues from '80s ski fashion, the reflective glasses will keep you shielded from the sun's rays while providing an overall cool (not cold) aesthetic. Handcrafted in Italy with UV400 protection, the slick sunnies tick in at $285. Shop them all, straight ahead.