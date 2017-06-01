The beauty of Ikea lies in its infinite possibilities. You can furnish your entire home from scratch with minimalist products that look way more expensive than they actually are. But, the ubiquity of this Swedish home brand brings about another dilemma: Your apartment will look like carbon copies of everyone else's. This isn't really a big deal, but it can be somewhat awkward to spot an identical MALM dresser or area rug in your friend's living room.