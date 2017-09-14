Having been in print since 1951, the catalog is not only a useful chronicle of furniture trends: It also serves as a lens into how our living situation and family structure have evolved over time. Intrigued by how the catalog encapsulates modern family life, we invited Tanja Dolphin, Ikea's group catalogue leader, to take us on a trip down memory — with exclusive archive scans provided by the company. Be prepared to learn a few surprising facts about the catalogue.