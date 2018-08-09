10 Beauty IGTV Channels Giving YouTube A Run For Its Money

Everyone's favorite photo-sharing app shook up the digital world when it released a new feature called IGTV this summer. After one quick update, a little Instagram television icon popped up on the top right of my screen, which immediately left me skeptical. The fact that the app hasn't fully brought back my chronological feed (c'mon, IG!) makes me weary of social media changes, but this one was very different. It's created a goldmine for beauty vloggers and brands to share fun and creative videos, which started flooding the platform almost immediately.
"There’s something much more exciting about seeing the light reflect on an eye gloss or dramatic highlighter when it’s a video," says Kristie Dash, who works on Instagram's beauty partnerships. "The beauty community has always been hyper-visual and early adopters of video... With IGTV, we’re giving creators a new hub for longer form video content — something that beauty enthusiasts, in particular, crave."
Many people are still familiarizing themselves with the feature, but there's already a few beauty insiders who are ahead of the game. So if you feel like you've held off getting savvy with the app, or don't know where to start, just click ahead. We've rounded up the accounts already sharing new hair, makeup, and skin-care content, ahead.