10 Beauty IGTV Channels Giving YouTube A Run For Its Money

Everyone's favorite photo-sharing app shook up the digital world when it released a new feature called IGTV this summer. After one quick update, a little Instagram television icon popped up on the top right of my screen, which immediately left me skeptical. The fact that the app hasn't fully brought back my chronological feed (c'mon, IG!) makes me weary of social media changes, but this one was very different. It's created a goldmine for beauty vloggers and brands to share fun and creative videos, which started flooding the platform almost immediately.