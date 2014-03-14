From the team behind interior design mecca One Kings Lane, comes Hunters Alley, a brand-new site dedicated to fulfilling your flea-market fantasies — without ever having to leave your home. Offering an extremely well-curated selection of one-of-a-kind antiques, art books, vintage furnishings, as well as original art pieces from new, on-the-rise artists, the site is quickly becoming one of our go-tos — whether we're looking for a unique wedding gift, a beautiful textile to hang above our bed, or even a cheap-yet-cool little bowl to keep by the front door of our home to toss keys into.
Unlike its competitors, Hunters Alley stands out thanks to a very design-savvy team dedicated to making sure every single piece that goes up on the site — whether $15 or $3,000 — meets its standards in terms of aesthetic and quality. That being said, it makes sense why we had a strong hunch its HQ wouldn't be too shabby. And, yes, the company's offices definitely proved us right. Ahead, come check Hunters Alley's insanely rad L.A. digs, and meet the equally cool team behind it.