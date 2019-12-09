The Only Sweater You Need To Gift This Holiday Season

Welcome to Extra Gifted, our hub for all of 2019's superlatively superior presents worthy of a moment in the spotlight. We’ll unveil a new pick every day in December, so watch this space for the best of the best in giftitude to suit every price point and person on your list (even if that person is you).
It's a holiday-season trope: The unlucky giftee unboxes a present with anticipation, only to shove aside wrapping paper and tissue to find...a monstrosity of a hand-knit sweater. (Cue a high-pitched "You shouldn't have!" and subtle rearranging of one's facial features to hide a crestfallen expression.)
Advertisement
But with this excellent HUGO BOSS turtleneck, there's no chance of disappointment — in fact, it might just overturn decades of anti-sweater-gifting sentiment with a few key modifications. 1) Instead of a lumpy pastoral scene, this knit comes in a luxe cream-colored cotton-cashmere blend. 2) Its asymmetrical cut is intentional — and functional, with the aid of a row of buttons on the bias — not a result of Aunt Karen's knitting needles getting crossed. And 3) the loose fit reads more "relaxed chic" than "You'll grow into it."
Perfect with tailored trousers for work or over a long dress for a trompe-l'oeil skirt-and-top effect, this jumper makes for a versatile, low-risk-high-reward gifting option, should you dare to go the sweater-as-gift route this holiday season. (You should — especially as the brand is running a massive sale: 40% off from December 9 to 11, then up to 50% off women's beginning December 12.) But do also consider HUGO BOSS for other items, for both women and men, like the sharply cut blazer, structured tote, and logo sweatshirt seen here. Whatever you choose, you can be confident that you won't need to include a gift receipt.
Advertisement