Welcome to How You Living, a new series from Unbothered where we take a look at Black spaces and the design, decor, and people who make them home. This week, we tour Unbothered Branded Execution Manager Sandy Pierre's "BK Haven" in East Flatbush, Brooklyn.
Sandy Pierre doesn’t play around when it comes to storage solutions. From sleek wall shelving to eight-in-one compact cookware, her 500-square-foot apartment is the definition of space-optimized. Unexpectedly, she scored her current East Flatbush home through the notorious New York City housing lottery after applying for years. She took the plunge and went from her parents' basement to a sun-drenched studio. Get her New Yorker perspective on Brooklyn’s rapid gentrification; take a stroll through her home; and, most importantly, find out exactly where she carted all her stylish furnishings, below.
About The Space
“Growing up I’ve seen new developments and gentrification happening in the neighborhood, and I was against it,” she mentions in Unbothered’s first edition of How You Living. “But after doing some more research, this opportunity was something that I just could not pass up.” Just a few of the apartment’s biggest selling points: natural lighting (a must-have after her previous housing situation), roomy closets, and an aesthetically pleasing kitchen that Pierre packs with her favorite seasonings.
How You Living Room
Onto the main event. Pierre explains how her interior design decisions “speak to [her] fashion sense” — she then goes on to showcase her impressive (and perfectly organized) sneaker collection, an assortment of gold statement jewelry, and a snippet of her colorful wardrobe. Her home perfectly follows suit with some unique chartreuse living room seating from Castlery. The sleek glass coffee table (also found at Castlery) balances out the sofa's showstopping qualities and pulls the whole room together.
Office Closet Combo
Pierre then guides us to her charming office space. Albeit small, her minimalist black Article desk fits like a glove in the nook — the ivory Article office chair that rolls atop her graphic Castlery rug also complements the minimalistic vibe. Funny enough on the other side, rather than a simple wall, you'll find Pierre's perfectly organized closet filled with her aforementioned bold wardrobe, bright gold accessories, and vivid sneakers. The mustard yellow Albany Park ottoman sprinkles in some color as well.
Cooking With Love In The Kitchen
As a Haitian American, Pierre makes cooking a priority with the help of some picturesque Our Place products (we spy two Our Place Always Pans and a complementary Perfect Pot) and meticulously labeled spices — all organized with help of some Amazon containers. "Ever since I got my new kitchen, my food tastes so much better," she quips. "I think it's because I'm actually cooking with love, and I actually love my kitchen space."
