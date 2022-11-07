“Growing up I’ve seen new developments and gentrification happening in the neighborhood, and I was against it,” she mentions in Unbothered’s first edition of How You Living. “But after doing some more research, this opportunity was something that I just could not pass up.” Just a few of the apartment’s biggest selling points: natural lighting (a must-have after her previous housing situation), roomy closets, and an aesthetically pleasing kitchen that Pierre packs with her favorite seasonings.