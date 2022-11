Sandy Pierre doesn’t play around when it comes to storage solutions. From sleek wall shelving to eight-in-one compact cookware , her 500-square-foot apartment is the definition of space-optimized . Unexpectedly, she scored her current East Flatbush home through the notorious New York City housing lottery after applying for years. She took the plunge and went from her parents' basement to a sun-drenched studio. Get her New Yorker perspective on Brooklyn’s rapid gentrification; take a stroll through her home; and, most importantly, find out exactly where she carted all her stylish furnishings, below.