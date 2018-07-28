Writing A Song Is Easier Than You Think & This Pro Can Get You Started

The most important piece of advice Hackett offers new songwriters is to treat it like a job and don't give up on an idea if it doesn't work on the first try. She has rewritten songs when the melody doesn't match the lyrics and is a fan of taking a song down as many paths as it needs to go down to polish it into what it is meant to be. In fact, she tells Refinery29 that she's still working on a song for her next album that has gone through multiple rewrites, but she can't quite let it go. "We have so much fun singing that song, but we haven’t gotten the lyrics quite right yet. No matter what words are in it, we know the melody is strong and it feels good."