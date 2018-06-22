It’s Time To Rethink The Britney Spears Narrative We’re Used To

"You know, the world has painted her as just like you know the Princess of Pop and everything's perfect and blah blah blah...so you're just not expecting that she's going to write her ass off," he said. "Then all of a sudden she suggests this concept we have a song called 'Just Like Me' on Glory, which is about her walking in on someone cheating on her with someone who looks just like her. I'm like, 'That's what you want to write today?' And she didn't go into whether it was a true story or not, but that was just the idea that she brought to us. Wow. And we were like, 'Oh my god, Britney Spears is coming in here swinging. For the rafters.' You know, we would have never suggested something that dark, because the world has told us who Britney is, which is not true. Britney is a three dimensional amazing complex woman. And so then as a writer she blew our minds."